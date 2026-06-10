School board raises safety concerns about proposed AI data center near elementary school

The Palm Beach County School Board is raising significant safety and health concerns about a proposed artificial intelligence data center complex that would be built just 1,200 feet from Saddle View Elementary School.

In a formal letter to Mayor Baxter and county commissioners, the School Board outlined multiple concerns about "Project Tango," a hyperscale AI data center facility planned for the area.

During their June 3, 2026, meeting, School Board members highlighted several potential risks to students and staff, including industrial noise and vibrations that could disrupt the learning environment, environmental health impacts from the facility's operations, public safety risks, including hazards from lithium battery fires, emergency response capabilities in the event of an incident, and infrastructure strain on local utilities and services.

The School Board is formally requesting access to any existing public records, impact studies, or reports the county has received regarding the project. Specifically, they are seeking information about potential noise levels from facility operations, environmental impact assessments, public safety and emergency response planning, projected energy and water usage, and long-term economic effects on the community.

"As the governing body responsible for the education and welfare of students and staff, the School Board has a fundamental responsibility to provide safe learning environments that promote student achievement," the letter states.

While expressing concerns, the School Board indicated a willingness to work with county officials if the project moves forward. They hope to "work collaboratively with the Board of County Commissioners to identify and implement mitigation strategies" should Project Tango ultimately be approved.

The proximity of the proposed facility to an elementary school has become a central issue in the ongoing debate over the AI data center complex.