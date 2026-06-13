Sara Baxter returns to Palm Beach County Commission race as District 6 candidates respond to her reversal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter is back in the race for the District 6 Commission seat after reversing her decision to run for Congress — and the other candidates say voters need someone committed to the district.

Baxter reentered the race, meeting the noon qualifying deadline, with President Donald Trump's endorsement after Trump asked her to remain in Palm Beach County.

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Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter back in District 6 race after reversing decision to run for Congress

Republican candidate Elizabeth Accomondo and Democratic candidate Rudolph Tinker say the issues facing District 6 should outweigh the endorsement from the White House.

"I think she's lost a lot of ground and a lot of credibility as a Republican candidate," Tinker said.

"It doesn't make sense to me," Accomondo said.

Both candidates say the focus should remain on the community.

"What's important is that we take care of the true needs of the community first, first and foremost," Accomondo said.

"For me, it's about the people, and if it's not about the people, I'm out," Tinker said.

Democratic candidates Katherine Waldron and Mario Guzman echoed similar sentiments in statements.

"I entered this race because I believe District 6 needs focused leadership on issues like traffic, neighborhood protection, quality education, and responsible growth," Waldron said. "Ultimately, the voters of District 6 should decide who represents them, and I look forward to continuing to make my case directly to them."

"The residents of District 6 deserve a candidate who is committed to the needs of our public," Guzman said. "Furthermore, a candidate who will bring stability and minimize the constant negativity that appears to be the norm."

Across all candidates and voters WPTV's Michael Hoffman has spoken with, the main issues facing District 6 are development, traffic, and the emergence of AI data centers.

Baxter responded to the candidates' thoughts in a statement.

"This election is about people, NOT politics," Baxter said.

Voters will decide the District 6 race on Primary Day, Aug. 18, with the general election in November.

WPTV

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