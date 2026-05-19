Sand replenishment projects threaten sea turtle nesting season along Palm Beach County coast

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are working quickly to replenish beaches up and down the Palm Beach County coast as erosion continues to impact beachgoers. But marine life experts say there is another important issue buried beneath the sand.

Beach renourishment threatens sea turtle nesting season

"Sometimes those eggs do get washed out," said Dr. Sarah Hirsch of Loggerhead Marine Life Center in Juno Beach.

Hirsch monitors the beaches every morning. The center recently surpassed a significant milestone.

"As of today, we broke 2000 sea turtle nests," Hirsch said.

She said renourishment projects can be beneficial long term, but timing and execution are critical.

"There's something called coastal squeeze, and that's kind of what we're feeling right now is that we have coastal development and then with sea level rise that's crunching it from the other side, so we're kind of squeezed in the middle," Hirsch said.

That squeeze is causing less room for sea turtles, which rely on soft, natural beaches to nest. Artificial lighting, heavy machinery, and altered beach slopes can all create obstacles.

"They can cliff off and make these escarpments that can make it harder for sea turtles to access the nesting beach," Hirsch said.

With constant construction along the coast, safeguards are in place to minimize the impact on wildlife.

"There are a lot of hoops that they have to go through to make sure that they're minimizing their impacts, even if they're out there with lighting. It's minimal lighting," Hirsch said. "Their eggs were actually relocated outside of the active construction site."

Despite the challenges, Hirsch said the replenishment projects are necessary. Without them, the spots sea turtles have returned to for generations will keep disappearing.

"Kind of a double-edged sword," Hirsch said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.