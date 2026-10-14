Road, flight restrictions set to take effect near Mar-a-Lago this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A major stretch of South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach is scheduled to close Friday morning until further notice, prompting traffic changes for residents and commuters in the area.

According to the Town of Palm Beach's website, South Ocean Boulevard (State Road A1A) will close between South County Road and Southern Boulevard beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

WPTV

Town officials said information about traffic checkpoints, modified bridge-opening schedules and temporary marine security zones is available on the town's Planned Traffic Impacts webpage.

The closure announcement comes as federal aviation officials issued a Temporary Flight Restriction, or TFR, for VIP movement in the West Palm Beach area. The notice is scheduled to take effect Saturday, Oct. 17, and remain in place through Sunday, Oct. 18.

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Similar road and airspace restrictions have been implemented in the past during visits by former President Donald Trump to his Mar-a-Lago residence.

At this time, neither the Town of Palm Beach nor federal authorities have publicly confirmed whether Trump is expected to be in Palm Beach this weekend.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and expect delays in the area surrounding the closure.