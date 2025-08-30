Riviera Beach police major arrested for DUI, placed on leave

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Riviera Beach Police Department's Major Travis Walker was arrested Saturday morning for driving under the influence.

According to a statement from Police Chief Michael Coleman, Walker was detained by Florida Highway Patrol during a traffic stop on I-95 in Palm Beach County.

The traffic stop occurred at around 2:05 a.m. just North of 10th Avenue North.

In a statement, Riviera Beach Police Chief Michael Coleman confirmed that Walker has been placed on administrative leave and has surrendered his city vehicle and equipment.

“While the judicial system presumes everyone is innocent until proven guilty and affords them a fair trial, as police officers, we must be held to a higher standard,” Coleman said. “I can assure the residents of Riviera Beach that this conduct is not reflective of our department, and we will continue to hold ourselves accountable to those whose trust is placed in us.”

Walker was booked on one count of DUI, unlawful blood alcohol levels, and later released on a cash bond at 10:11 a.m. Saturday.

Walker has been with the department since September 2002 and has received multiple promotions throughout his career. He was named a major in 2016.

He is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on September 16.