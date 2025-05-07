Rescued horses adopted, Palm Beach County woman charged with animal abuse

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County woman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal abuse after officials discovered several neglected horses in her care.

At least one of the horses died, according to deputies. But since their rescue last year, all seven animals rescued are now healthy and have new homes.

WATCH: Nancy Success tells WPTV details in arrest report are 'devestating'

Rescued horses adopted, woman charged with animal abuse

Danielle Long of Jupiter adopted one of the rescued horses, a purebred Arabian named Shar.

“She’s doing amazing. She’s spoiled rotten,” Long said, describing the horse’s remarkable recovery.

However, last March, Shar was in poor condition, described as starving and living in filth.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see,” Long added.

She adopted Shar after learning about the alleged abuse by Pamela Beres, who has been charged with seven counts of animal abuse.

Long recalled that when Shar arrived, she was “pretty skinny, colicky off the trailer, [and] had choked a couple of times.”

The investigation revealed that deputies seized six other horses, including Shar, along with a pony, from Beres’ property.

Palm Beach County Woman arrested after 6 horses, 1 pony found 'severely malnourished' Aja Dorsainvil

Nancy Success, who runs King Wellness Ranch in Lake Worth, reviewed Beres’ arrest report and expressed her concern.

“It’s just devastating,” Success stated.

Her facility ensures the horses receive fresh water and food twice a day. In the report, a veterinarian described one of the horses on Beres’ farm as unable to stand, with abrasions from possible thrashing while trying to get up. Success emphasized the urgency of the situation.

“I [would] need to get that horse out of there immediately," she said. "Any more days, he would have, he would have died.”

Unfortunately, deputies said that horse did pass due to the alleged neglect, and Success is questioning how the horses were able to get to such an emaciated state.

WPTV Danielle Long, of Jupiter, who adopted purebred Arabian named Shar, shares the horse's remarkable recovery since it was rescued in poor condition last year.

We tried going to Beres’ home for answers, as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, but attempts for comment were unsuccessful.

Long just hopes Beres does not regain possession of horses in the future.

“Honestly, I just would like to see that the horses don’t get in her hands again," she said, "don’t get treated that way again.”

As part of their work to crack down on those who abuse animals, The State Attorney’s Office said today that they recently hosted a meeting with county leaders to enhance attempts to bring animal cruelty violators to justice through coordinated efforts.