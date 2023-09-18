Watch Now
West Boca Raton Community High School evacuated due to 'potential' gas leak

All students are safe; the school was given the all clear from the fire department
West Boca Community High gas leak Sept 18 2023.png
Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV
Posted at 4:09 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 16:09:57-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — West Boca Raton Community High School was evacuated as a precaution Monday afternoon after a "potential" gas leak from the cafeteria, the Palm Beach County School District said.

The incident occurred after lunch time, just before 2 p.m. The Palm Beach County School District said the school took precautionary measures and placed students and staff on limited movement, while Boca Raton Fire Rescue and AmeriGas addressed the issue.

All students are safe and the school was given the all clear from the fire department.

It was not immediately clear what caused the potential gas leak.

