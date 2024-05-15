'Very popular' MudGirl Run this weekend in west Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of women are gearing up to get muddy for the annual MudGirl Run in west Boca Raton this weekend.

It's an event for a good cause and good for your health.

Girls from 7 years old to women in their 80s can join the race, and the money raised goes toward breast cancer research, and in the process, puts your physical strength to the test.

The MudGirl Run is this weekend at Burt Aaronson Regional Park in west Boca Raton.

The race is a three-mile, 17-obstacle course. From running to climbing to making your way through muddy water, this race has it all.

Founder Kevin Pillu started Sportera Events with his brother, training people to hike mountains and do marathons. Then they started the MudGirl races.

"We started the MudGirl Run in 2017 in Montreal, Canada. This is where we based the MudGirl Run. Then after that, we started to launch in Las Vegas in 2019, our first event in the U.S.. And now we have 20 events in the U.S.," Pillu said.

The races are personal for Pillu. He said his aunt lost her battle with breast cancer in October 2020. That's why he says he donates towards breast cancer research.

"The event is very popular. The race this year in the U.S., we have a lot of people that want to participate, which is great. And we appreciate that. For this year, for the first time in Boca, we are gong to have a Saturday and Sunday event. So the Saturday event is going to have more than 6,000 participants and we already have 2,000 participants for the Sunday event," Pillu said.

Last year, WPTV anchors Tania Rogers and Janny Rodriguez, along with WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kate Wentzel, did the race.

This year, the race has grown to two days for the race. Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19. 8,000 participants are expected. That’s why this year the event is two days.

To sign up for the race, click here.