Tractor-trailer fire closes Florida's Turnpike west of Delray Beach

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
A tractor-trailer was on fire on Florida's Turnpike near Atlantic Avenue west of Delray Beach.
Posted at 8:55 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 21:00:58-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A tractor-trailer fire closed down a portion of Florida's Turnpike for more than one hour on Wednesday afternoon west of Delray Beach but no injuries were reported, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., PBCFR Units were dispatched to southbound Florida’s Turnpike just north of the Atlantic Aveue exit for a reported vehicle fire, an agency spokesman wrote in an inquiry from WPTV.

Tractor-trailer fire on Florida's Turnpike near Atlantic Avenue west of Delray Beach. Oct. 4, 2023
Initial arriving units found a tractor-trailer on fire with heavy smoke coming from the trailer.

Because of the size of the fire load, the turnpike was shut down. Two hose lines and an aerial water stream were used in the suppression efforts.

The was re-opened at approximately 4:30 p.m., PBCFR said.

