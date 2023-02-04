Teen charged in ‘rolling gun battle’ that killed bystander near Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in late December described by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office as a "rolling gun battle" near Boynton Beach,

The man, who turned 18 in January, was arrested on charges of second-degree, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and delinquent in possession of a firearm, PBSO said Friday night. The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in West Palm Beach. If he is charged as an adult, his name will be released.

Investigators said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 1200 block of Mentone Road in the San Castle subdivision near Boynton Beach,

The exchange of gunfire occurred between people inside vehicles, resulting in a man not involved in the shooting struck and killed by gunfire, according to detectives.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several deputies, a K-9 and mobile command unit were at the scene.

