All-clear given after bomb threat made to synagogue near Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A stretch of El Clair Ranch Road was shut down Thursday morning while the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigated a bomb threat at a synagogue near Boynton Beach.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV that the threat was made to the Anshei Chesed Congregation at 10683 El Clair Ranch Road.

El Clair Ranch Road was shut down between Boynton Beach Boulevard and Woolbright Road during the investigation.

The synagogue was evacuated and nearby SouthTech Academy was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Barbera said the all-clear was given shortly before 11 a.m.