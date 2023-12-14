Watch Now
All-clear given after bomb threat made to synagogue near Boynton Beach

El Clair Ranch Road shut down between Boynton Beach Boulevard, Woolbright Road during investigation
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicles block off El Clair Ranch Road and Woolbright Road, Dec. 14, 2023
Posted at 10:50 AM, Dec 14, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A stretch of El Clair Ranch Road was shut down Thursday morning while the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigated a bomb threat at a synagogue near Boynton Beach.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV that the threat was made to the Anshei Chesed Congregation at 10683 El Clair Ranch Road.

El Clair Ranch Road was shut down between Boynton Beach Boulevard and Woolbright Road during the investigation.

The synagogue was evacuated and nearby SouthTech Academy was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Barbera said the all-clear was given shortly before 11 a.m.

