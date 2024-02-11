Watch Now
SUV crashes into business, damaging waiting room west of Boca Raton

CR8 Health was closed at time of crash on Saturday
SUV crashes into building west of Boca Raton. Feb. 10, 2024.jpg
Jonathan M. Field
SUV crashes into building west of Boca Raton. <br/>
SUV crashes into building west of Boca Raton. Feb. 10, 2024.jpg
Posted at 1:41 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 13:47:22-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An SUV crashed into a weight loss and aesthetic medical business west of Boca Raton closed for the weekend, damaging the waiting room.

At 4:35 p.m. Saturday, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle accident at the 8200 block of Glades Road, west of Florida Turnpike, according to an email in an inquiry from WPTV.

Both individuals in the vehicle declined transport.

The business owner, Dr. Jonathan M. Fields, told WPTV an 80-year-old woman drove the SUV with a man.

Field's business is CR8 Health at 8234 Glades Road.

Damage to CR8 Health west of Boca Raton. Feb. 10, 2024.jpg
Damage to CR8 Health west of Boca Raton.

"Luckily the business was closed and nobody was injured, but it destroyed the lobby and was quite a scare for the owners and everyone passing by that saw it," Fields, who owns the business with his brother Dr. Nadav D. Fields, told WPTV.

"But during business hours it could have easily been fatal as that area is usually full of people."

Fields said he found out about the crash quickly.

"We have a security camera," he told WPTV. "We had the place cleaned earlier in the day and received a notification from the alarm system. Why is the cleaning lady going back?"

The video showed a man inside the building who had been involved in the crash.

Surveillance image of crash into building on Glades Road. Feb. 10, 2024.jpg
Surveillance image of crash into building on Glades Road.

He estimated the damage was in the "tens of thousands of dollars."

The business has been in the shopping plaza for a year and a half.

Aftermath of crash at business west of Boca Raton. Feb.10, 2024.jpg
Aftermath of crash at business west of Boca Raton.

