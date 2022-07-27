Suspicious backpack on bus shuts down U.S. 441, west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A busy stretch of U.S. 441 west of Boca Raton is shut down Wednesday morning while authorities investigate a suspicious item on a bus.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said all lanes are closed for a 1/2-mile stretch between Sandalfoot Boulevard and Southwest 18th Street.
A sheriff's office spokeswoman said someone left a backpack on a transit bus and authorities are checking it out to make sure it’s safe.
U.S. 441 will be shut down until further notice, according to the sheriff's office.
For those commuting this morning, 441 is shut down between Sandlefoot and SW. 18th St. until further notice. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/S2nqXUokAM— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 27, 2022