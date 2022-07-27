Suspicious backpack on bus shuts down U.S. 441, west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A busy stretch of U.S. 441 west of Boca Raton is shut down Wednesday morning while authorities investigate a suspicious item on a bus.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said all lanes are closed for a 1/2-mile stretch between Sandalfoot Boulevard and Southwest 18th Street.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman said someone left a backpack on a transit bus and authorities are checking it out to make sure it’s safe.

U.S. 441 will be shut down until further notice, according to the sheriff's office.