Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach County

Actions

School bus involved in crash near Boynton Beach

A Palm Beach County school bus was involved in a crash near Boynton Beach on Wednesday morning.
A Palm Beach County school bus involved in a crash in the area of Gateway Boulevard and Lawrence Road near Boynton Beach on Dec. 13, 2023.jpg
Posted at 9:32 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 09:46:44-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A school bus was involved in a crash near Boynton Beach on Wednesday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened in the area of Gateway Boulevard and Lawrence Road.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said a total of three cars were involved in the crash, including a bus from Maranata School Bus Service.

The bus driver and children on the school bus were not hurt, while the drivers of the other vehicles were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Barbera said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE