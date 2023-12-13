School bus involved in crash near Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A school bus was involved in a crash near Boynton Beach on Wednesday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened in the area of Gateway Boulevard and Lawrence Road.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said a total of three cars were involved in the crash, including a bus from Maranata School Bus Service.

The bus driver and children on the school bus were not hurt, while the drivers of the other vehicles were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Barbera said.