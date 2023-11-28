Watch Now
Raging fire destroys home in northern Boca Raton

55 firefighters respond to property on LeLac Road early Tuesday morning
Raging flames destroyed a home in northern Boca Raton early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene on LeLac Road just before 3 a.m.
Posted at 6:07 AM, Nov 28, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Raging flames destroyed a home in northern Boca Raton early Tuesday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the scene on LeLac Road just before 3 a.m. and found a two-story home engulfed in flames.

Officials said there were no people or pets inside the house, and a total of 55 firefighters spent nearly two hours working to get the flames under control.

The fire was eventually under control as of 4:55 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on social media.

No one was hurt and no other homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

