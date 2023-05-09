Pompano Beach man arrested in hit-and-run death of bicyclist in Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Pompano Beach man has been arrested in the hit-and-run crash of a bicyclist west of Boca Raton who died two days later, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Samuel Carvalho Vasconcellos was booked into the Broward County Jail under an arrest warrant for leaving the scene involving death and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

At 5:38 a.m. on April 29, Longuinho Amaral Jr., 46, of Boca Raton, had front and rear lights activated on his bicycle while riding eastbound on Southwest 18th Street in an outside lane, east of Florida's Turnpike and north of Hillsboro Boulevard, PBSO said in an crash report.

Vasconcellos, driving a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu, was directly behind the bicyclist.

The front of Malibu collided with the rear of the bicycle. He was ejected from the bicycle, causing him to land on top of the car.

The driver stopped, excited his vehicle and made contact with the rider but left the scene without any information, PBSO said.

Vasconcellos was transported to Delray Medical Center by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue with critical injuries and died on May 1.