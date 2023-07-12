Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach County

Actions

Pedestrian, 86, dies after struck by car in Home Depot parking lot

Motorcyclist dies in Wellington crash, PBSO says
Creative Commons 2.0
Andrew Malone
Motorcyclist dies in Wellington crash, PBSO says
Posted at 8:11 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 20:11:44-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 86-year-old man was struck by car while using the crosswalk in front of the Home Depot west of Boca Raton and died one day later, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Rescue personnel responded to the crash at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at 9820 Glades Road.

Hermann Spiegel died Monday in hospice care, PBSO said.

A 2008 Hyundai Azera driven by a 50-year-old Hallandale Beach woman was traveling southbound through the parking lot to pick up a passenger. At the same time, Spiegel was crossing within the crosswalk in front of the Home Depot, from east to west.

The vehicle came to a stop and Spiegel began to walk in front of the woman's car. She accelerated and struck Spiegel, throwing him to the ground, PBSO said in the crash report.

He was taken to Delray Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7