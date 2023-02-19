Passenger dies in crash after losing control of car

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 81-year-old passenger died in a crash after the driver lost control of the car, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Joyce Zanleone of Belle Glade died from injuries sustained in the crash Friday afternoon, PBSO said. The driver, Joseph Zanleone, 76, of Belle Glade, was transported to Delray Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

At 4:41 p.m., the driver of the 2020 Hyundai was going westbound on Monaco Boulevard from Jog Road. For unknown reasons, he failed to maintain control of his vehicle as he accelerated rapidly. He ran a stop sign, and drove through a hedge line, a roadway sign, a cement planter and finally into a residential building at 529 Brittany Lane.