Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office discovers Ball python in Kings Point resident's closet

Snake was taken into custody without incident
Officers shine a light on the Ball python discovered in a Kings Point resident's closet.
A Kings Point resident opened her closet and discovered a slithery surprise: a Ball python.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), officers responded to Kings Point near Delray Beach on Monday, where an elderly resident happened upon a Ball python in her closet.

The snake was taken into custody without incident, though officers claimed it "threw a little hissy fit" first.

April through October is typically considered "snake season" in Florida, thanks to warmer temperatures.

According to FWC, only six of Florida's 44 snake species are venomous: the eastern coral snake, southern copperhead, cottonmouth, eastern diamondback rattlesnake, timber rattlesnake, and dusky pygmy rattlesnake.

It adds that if you do see a snake in or near your home, do not try to remove it yourself. Call local wildlife authorities or law enforcement.

