Palm Beach County school bus driver sustains minor injury after crash on I-95 near Delray Beach

Bus was transporting roughly 22 students from Palm Springs Middle School, who were returning from a field trip
A Palm Beach County school bus ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash that occurred Thursday afternoon on I-95 north in Palm Beach County.

The crash happened just north of the Atlantic Avenue exit near Delray Beach, and involved a School District of Palm Beach County bus and another vehicle, according to the school district.

The bus was transporting roughly 22 students from Palm Springs Middle School, who were returning from a field trip, along with three chaperones.

No students or chaperones were injured, but the bus driver sustained a minor injury and is expected to be released soon.

The school district was told the driver of the other vehicle was at fault.

Parents were notified of the crash by phone.

