Palm Beach County high school coach arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A former basketball coach and teacher at Olympic Heights High School in Boca Raton has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Charles Keith Mackrey, 51, is accused of inappropriate touching and communication with a female student.

The student and her father met with a school district officer on Aug. 23, 2024, and told them that she had received unwanted touched from Mackrey from August 2022 to May 2024, in both his classroom and his coach's office.

In a separate interview in January 2025, the victim said Mackrey got her phone number after asking students if they wanted to be basketball managers for the team he coached. The victim said Mackrey started a group chat with only the female students who volunteered, then started texting her separately, sending messages more inappropriate in nature as well as FaceTiming late at night.

When asked if she still had the messages sent by Mackrey — which she said were via WhatsApp — she said she did not because his wife had seen them and he told the victim to delete them.

The arrest report states that in January 2025, investigators with the school district contacted the Department of Children and Families (DCF). A DCF investigator had responded to the victim's residence and took a statement about what happened, but the victim said she declined to say more about the inappropriate touching, because the DCF investigator did not seem to care.

DCF closed the case.

The report says the victim also reached out to the school's assistant athletic director about what Mackrey was doing, and they filed a DCF report. The school filed a Title IX report.

Mackrey's bond is set at $20,000.

Kelly Mills Burke, principal of Olympic Heights High School, sent WPTV this statement that was sent out to parents and staff: