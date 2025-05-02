MudGirl Run empowers women for a good cause in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Women are celebrating and helping each other, whether it's crawling or making their way through muddy water from one side to the other. That's the goal of the MudGirl Run.

"Our whole goal with the MudGirl Run is to empower, inspire and unite women together," said Austin MacKay, the event's logistics director.

MudGirl Run empowers, bonds women for good cause

The upcoming MudGirl Run will take place later this month at Sunset Cove Amphitheater west of Boca Raton. The event will have 17 obstacles that keep participants depending on their teammates.

"The whole end goal of the event is to bring women together, to overcome challenges like the obstacles you've gone through on our race course," MacKay said. "Some of them are challenging, some of them are pretty tough, but through teamwork and motivation from each other the women are able to find out that they can complete these obstacles."

It helped WPTV anchor Tania Rogers connect with my colleagues Janny Rodriguez and Kate Wentzel two years ago, creating a special bond.

Kate and Janny both recalled how Tania's shoe got stuck on an obstacle during the competition.

"The MudGirl Run is an event for a good cause and good for your health too ... whether you're going through the three-mile course or watching from the sidelines," MacKay said, adding that quite a few people buy spectator tickets. "So when you bring your brother, your father, your sister, anyone who is going to come out and help motivate you and be a spectator at the event. We do take half the money to go towards our foundation. And that foundation is now going to be called the Pink Army Foundation, which we will be bringing in our own fighters who have gone through breast cancer who will be given an opportunity to go through a program that will give them mental health coaching, that will give them nutritionist coaching, and that will give them exercising coaches."

The race has grown to 10,000 women, and takes place on two days, May 17-18.

When you sign up you are given what they call a "wave time." That helps keep the large groups from causing long wait times for each obstacle.