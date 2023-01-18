Watch Now
Mother of 'Baby June' pleads not guilty in first-degree murder

Arya Singh, 29, accused of killing newborn in 2018, dumping body in Boynton Beach Inlet
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators say Arya Singh, 29, is the mother of "Baby June," the newborn baby whose body was found in the Boynton Beach Inlet in 2018.
Posted at 8:22 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 20:22:47-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The mother of a newborn baby found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet more than four years ago pleaded not guilty on a first-degree murder charge on Tuesday morning.

Arya Singh, 29, of Boynton Beach, appeared before Circuit Court Judge Kirk Volker, waived arraignment and entered her plea.

An initial case conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9.

During her initial court appearance that lasted less than two minute Dec. 16, Singh was denied bond and will remain in the Palm Beach County Jail, one day after her arrest.

Arya Singh, 29, of Boynton Beach, appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom to face a judge, Dec. 16, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Singh is the mother of "Baby June," whose naked body was discovered by an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter on June 1, 2018.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Forensic Biology Unit used a pilot program to help identify the newborn child's father and, ultimately, her mother.

"She didn't know that she was pregnant until she saw that the baby had come out," Detective Brittany Christoffel said.
"She said the baby landed in the water and then she went and she passed out. She didn't pick up the baby or check on her at all. She ended up leaving, going to school and then going to the inlet later that night."

