Man suffers 'medical episode,' dies in crash west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old man experienced a "medical episode" while driving and died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning west of Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 6:44 a.m., the unidentified man was driving a 2022 Ram 1500 and traveling eastbound on Palmetto Park Road and passing the Lyons Road intersection, PBSO said in a crash report. The man experienced the undisclosed medical episode.

The truck slowed and veered to the right, then hit a guard rail, causing minimal damage to the front bumper, PBSO said.

The driver, who was unresponsive when fire rescue personnel arrived, was taken to Boca Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

