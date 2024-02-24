Man sentenced to 12 years in prison in DUI manslaughter of passenger in 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 27-year-old Palm Beach County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of DUI manslaughter in connection with a rollover crash that killed a passenger in 2021 west of Boca Raton.

On Friday, Circuit Court Judge Howard Coates sentenced Christopher Gallon, who lives west of Boca Raton, with a mandatory minimum of four years.

On Dec. 22 a jury found him guilty of DUI manslaughter, driving under the influence causing injury and reckless driving in the death of David Hernandez, 21, on Aug. 3, 2021.

The sentences' charges will run concurrently along with the revocation of his driver's license for life.

After 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3, 2021m Gallon was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla south on Camino Del Mar into the intersection of Palm D'Oro Road, west of Boca Raton, when he slammed into a 2021 Nissan Rogue with a rate of speed calculated at 75 mph at impact, according to the arrest report. The Toyota, which was going 15 mph, skidded and rolled over.

Hernandez was thrown from the car and later pronounced dead at Delray Medical Center.

Gallon also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. His blood alcohol content level was 0.129 at the first blood draw at 6:01 p.m. and 0.087 at the second blood draw at 8:18 p.m., the report shows. The state threshold for intoxication is 0.08.

Gallon and Hernandez had been drinking mimosas at a Mizner Park bar, the passenger in the Corolla's front seat told Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators.

The driver and three passengers of the Nissan sustained minor injuries.

