Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach County

Actions

Man killed in Woodland Drive shooting near Delray Beach

Deputies find shooting victim dead upon arrival
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Palm-Beach-County-Sheriff's-Office.jpg
Posted at 1:13 AM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 01:15:31-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot to death Friday night near Delray Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Woodland Drive, sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim dead from at least one gunshot wound, Barbera said.

Detectives were investigating the shooting, but Barbera said everyone involved has been accounted for and there was no threat to the community.

No other information was immediately known.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7