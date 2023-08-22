Man dies 20 days after crash west of Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man died on Sunday, 20 days after a crash west of Boynton Beach on July 31, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Austin Granat, of west of Lake Worth Beach, was driving north on Lyons Road at Venetian Isles Boulevard in a 2002 Honda CRV about 4:05 p.m., according to a PBSO crash report.

A 2013 Lexus E350 driven by an 82-year-old man was traveling north on Lyons.

The man was attempting to turn left onto Venetian Isles Boulevard and failed to yield the right of way.

The Honda's vehicle collided with the Lexus, which swung around and caused the Honda's right rear to collide with it.

Granat died as a result of his injuries from the crash.