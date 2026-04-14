Man charged with DUI manslaughter for 2025 crash near Boynton Beach that killed bicyclist

A Boynton Beach man has been charged with DUI manslaughter for a 2025 crash that killed a bicyclist, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Angelo Ismael Munguia, 25, was booked into Palm Beach County Jail on Monday, and is charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the death of Juan Rolando Villeda Rivera, 31.

The collision happened the night of July 11, 2025, near the intersection of Congress Avenue and Buccaneer Road near Boynton Beach. According to an affidavit, Munguia told investigators he and friends had been "riding around in the tube" on Lake Osborne, and that he had two beers.

Surveillance video also captured Munguia buying alcohol at a Wawa on Hypoluxo Road earlier in the day, an visiting another establishment at Congress Pointe Plaza that night.

At around 10:55 p.m., Munguia was driving southbound on Congress Avenue in the inside lane when the Rivera was crossing southwest through the intersection of Buccaneer Rd. Investigators say Munguia's vehicle reached speeds of 81 mph in the moments before the crash, in an area with a speed limit of 45 mph.

According to the report, Muguia stayed at the scene as others attempted to render aid to Rivera, whose leg was severed during the impact. He reportedly stated he was the driver of the car and that, "I ran somebody over and I think I killed him."

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene. Munguia was transported to HCA Florida JFK Hospital, where he admitted to drinking before driving.

Blood tests showed his blood alcohol concentration was between 0.178 and 0.179, which is over the legal limit in Florida.