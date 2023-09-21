Man arrested 2 years after double fatality in hit-run crash west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man was arrested 2 1/2 years after a man and woman died from hit-run crash just north of West Boca Medical Center.

Francois Jarnado is facing two charges of hit-and-run involving death after his arrest Tuesday. He taken into custody at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Doctors declared Dinorah Coromoto Morales De Llovera, 66, of western Boca Raton dead about an hour after the wreck on southbound State Road 7 and Central Park Boulevard on March 21, 2021, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The crash occurred just before 7:20 a.m.

The Toyota's driver, Andres Napoleon Llovera Morales, 43, of western Boca Raton, sustained life-threatening injuries and was declared brain dead three days later.

At the time, the runaway car was believed to be a 2019-2020 Ford Fusion with significant front-end damage.

During a records search about 30 vehicles matched the description of the car in Palm Beach County and 1,240 in Broward County to rental car companies, according to the arrest report.

They found a black 2020 Ford Fusion owned by Enterprise in Fort Lauderdale that was consistent with the damage.

The car, which was later linked to the crash, had been rented by a man from Freeport, Bahamas. He told authorities Jarnado had tld him the vehicle was in a crash, and it was determined he was driving the car during the crash.