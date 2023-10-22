Watch Now
Man, 75, dies two days after struck by car west of Delray Beach

Posted at 10:05 AM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 10:05:16-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 75-year-old man died two days after being struck by a vehicle west of Delray Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

The crash at 15456 Michaelangelo Boulevard, west of Joag Road and South of West Atlantic Avenue, was reported at 10:17p.m. Thursday.

A 2006 Honda Accord driven by a 93-year-old woman, of west of Delray Beach, was traveling northbound on Michaelangelo Boulevard, according to the crash report. William Arthur Redman, also of west of Delray Beach, was "walking or standing within the roadway/shoulder," according to PBSO.

The Honda continued north and the front right hit Redman.

He was taken by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue to Delray Medical Center and two two days later died on Saturday, PBSO said.

