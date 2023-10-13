Watch Now
Man, 29, killed on birthday in rollover wreck in west Boca Raton

Nicholas Ryan Hurst lost control of Audi A3, struck tree and flipped over, sheriff's office says
A 29-year-old man was tragically killed on his birthday Friday after authorities said he crashed his car into a tree and flipped over in west Boca Raton.
Posted at 9:52 AM, Oct 13, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old man was tragically killed on his birthday Friday after authorities said he crashed his car into a tree in west Boca Raton and flipped over.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Nicholas Ryan Hurst of west Boca Raton was driving his 2016 Audi A3 at a high rate of speed on Lakeridge Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

Hurst lost control of his Audi, drove off the road, then struck a tree at the intersection with Yamato Road.

The sheriff's office said the Audi flipped over and hit another tree.

Hurst's body was found floating upside-down in a canal. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

