Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach County

Actions

Deputies discover dead body during welfare check at west Delray Beach home

Man's body found at home in 15000 block of Summer Lake Drive, authorities say
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted at 8:03 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 08:59:19-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a homicide in west Delray Beach after a man's body was found during a welfare check, authorities say.

According to a news release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home in the 15000 block of Summer Lake Drive at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to perform a welfare check.

Deputies found a man dead inside the home. An autopsy determined he was the victim of a homicide.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the incident.

No other information, including a motive or suspect information, is known at this time, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7