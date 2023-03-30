Deputies discover dead body during welfare check at west Delray Beach home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a homicide in west Delray Beach after a man's body was found during a welfare check, authorities say.

According to a news release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home in the 15000 block of Summer Lake Drive at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to perform a welfare check.

Deputies found a man dead inside the home. An autopsy determined he was the victim of a homicide.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the incident.

No other information, including a motive or suspect information, is known at this time, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.