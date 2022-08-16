Hazmat, bomb squad investigate suspicious package in west Boynton Beach community

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple Palm Beach County agencies on Tuesday are investigating a suspicious package in a west Boynton Beach community after the homeowners complained of feeling sick.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the 10700 block of Canyon Bay Lane, located in the Canyon Lakes neighborhood, around 8:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said the package arrived in the mail Monday.

When deputies came to the home Tuesday morning, the homeowners said they weren't feeling well.

PBSO's Bomb and Arson Squad is at the scene, along with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Hazmat Team.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed multiple firetrucks and deputy cruisers outside the home, which was blocked off with both yellow and red tape, which can indicate a higher level of health danger.

WATCH: Suspicious package investigation in west Boynton Beach

Firefighters respond to Canyon Lakes in west Boynton Beach

No other details about the conditions of the homeowners have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.