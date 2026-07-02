Golf training center near Delray Beach delayed 3 months, costs $90K after contractor problems

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — What started as a dream business built around a love for golf quickly turned into months of frustration, repairs and financial setbacks for one Palm Beach County entrepreneur.

"I love this game, I love this brand," said Tom Molen, owner of Tee Box, a new virtual golf training and performance center preparing to open near Delray Beach along Jog Road, south of Linton Boulevard.

WATCH BELOW: Golf training center delayed months, costs $90K after contractor problems

Golf training center delayed 3 months, costs $90K after contractor problems

Molen says Tee Box is more than just another business venture.

"We put a lot of heart and soul into it," he said.

But instead of opening on schedule in April, Molen said the project was delayed by three months after problems with the contractor hired to prepare the space.

"It was constantly pushed off, 'Yeah, we'll get that to you, we'll get that to you,'" Molen said.

Even though the contractor was licensed, Molen said the work ultimately had to be redone — creating a costly domino effect.

"It's probably a $90,000 job," he said when asked how much the issues cost him.

That estimate doesn't include the revenue lost during the delays or the added expense of bringing in another contractor to fix the problems.

"It was double pay on a lot of things from electricians to HVAC to drywall," Molen explained.

He worked with the organization Code Pro of the Palm Beaches, which is warning property and business owners to thoroughly vet contractors before hiring them.

"It's more of a problem than we realize," said Code Pro of the Palm Beaches founder David Allan.

Allan said contractor-related issues are impacting a significant number of people across Palm Beach County.

He estimates 25%-35% of homeowners and property owners face major issues with unvetted contractors.

His advice is simple.

"My best advice is to check your contractor," Allan said.

He recommends using Palm Beach County's online portal to verify whether contractors have the proper licenses and insurance before any work begins.

According to Allan, the most common contractor complaints in Palm Beach County involve roofing, windows, and air conditioning work.

Despite the setbacks, Molen said he's focused on moving forward.

"Like the game of golf, I gotta put that bad shot behind me," he said.

Now, after months of delays and repairs, Tee Box is finally preparing for its first tee time, with the grand opening set for July 17.