PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A gas leak in a residential community west of Boca Raton forced some people out of their homes Sunday morning.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the gas leak was discovered between Mahogany Bend Court and Golfside Drive at Mahogany Bend of Boca West.

Firefighters evacuated nearby residents as a precaution while they safely burned off the gas from the underground leak.

The threat was mitigated, and residents were allowed to return.