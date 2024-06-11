GALLERY: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews battle 'heavy flames' at mansion west of Delray Beach
Crews rushed to the scene of a fire at a mansion located in western Delray Beach on June 11, 2024. Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a massive hole in the roof.
A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.Photo by: WPTV, Chopper 5 A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.Photo by: WPTV, Chopper 5 A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.Photo by: WPTV, Chopper 5 A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.Photo by: WPTV, Chopper 5 A fire at a home on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.Photo by: WPTV, Chopper 5 Photo by: WPTV