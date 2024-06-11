Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach County

GALLERY: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews battle 'heavy flames' at mansion west of Delray Beach

Crews rushed to the scene of a fire at a mansion located in western Delray Beach on June 11, 2024. Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a massive hole in the roof.

A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024. A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.Photo by: WPTV, Chopper 5 A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024. A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.Photo by: WPTV, Chopper 5 A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024. A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.Photo by: WPTV, Chopper 5 A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024. A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.Photo by: WPTV, Chopper 5 A fire at a home on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024. A fire at a home on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.Photo by: WPTV, Chopper 5 chopperfire3.jpg Photo by: WPTV

GALLERY: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews battle 'heavy flames' at mansion west of Delray Beach

close-gallery
  • A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.
  • A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.
  • A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.
  • A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.
  • A fire at a home on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.
  • chopperfire3.jpg

Share

A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.WPTV, Chopper 5
A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.WPTV, Chopper 5
A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.WPTV, Chopper 5
A fire at a mansion on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.WPTV, Chopper 5
A fire at a home on El Paraiso Place in western Delray Beach caused a large hole in the roof on June 11, 2024.WPTV, Chopper 5
WPTV
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next