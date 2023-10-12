Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach County

Actions

Free native trees to be given out across Palm Beach County

The first giveaway will be held on Saturday in Boynton Beach
Tree giveaway at Old School Square in Delray Beach. July 29, 2023.jpg
Victor Jorges/WPTV
Tree giveaway at Old School Square in Delray Beach.<br/>
Tree giveaway at Old School Square in Delray Beach. July 29, 2023.jpg
Posted at 12:43 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 12:43:49-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County organization is giving away some free fruit and native trees throughout the county over the next six weeks.

Community Greening is passing out nearly 1,000 free trees to residents in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

All tree giveaways feature a variety of both native and fruit species to choose from and are passed out on a first come, first served basis.

There will be a variety of species options to choose from, Community Greening said, and their staff will be on hand to help people choose the right tree for their property. Species include avocado, Barbados cherry, crape myrtle, gumbo limbo, mango, miracle fruit, short-leaf fig, Simpson’s stopper, soldierwood, and wax myrtle.

Trees will be given away at the following locations. Click on the links for more information for each event.

For residency restrictions, quantity limits and complete list of tree giveaways in the area, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!