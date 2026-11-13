BOYNTON BEACH, Fla — WPTV Anchor and Navy Veteran Mike Trim emceed the 12th annual Forgotten Soldiers Outreach Heroes Toast.

More than 100 supporters packed Benvenuto restaurant’s ballroom to help fund the creation of “we care packages.”

Watch more from Mike Trim:

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach holds biggest fundraiser luncheon of year

The packages are made at the Outreach’s Lake Worth headquarters, stuffed with snacks, toiletries and notes from home.

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach Founder Lynelle Zelnar said, “The support we’re receiving right now is awesome and it’s needed more now than ever we’re getting requests for morale boosts.”

Recent extended Middle East deployments and service around the globe make Heroes Toast's help an urgent need.

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach Board Member LeeAnne LeBanz says the troops' feedback has been great during the organization's 23 years of operation.

“Probably the most heartwarming part of this whole thing because they are so thrilled, number one to get the packages. And number two just to know that we are thinking of them.”

There are still items to bid on in a virtual auction linked to Heroes Toast.

All proceeds go to the Outreach mission of creating care packages and sending them worldwide.

For more information on the virtual auction and ways to donate to Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, visit its website: www.forgottensoldiers.org

