PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County firefighters battled a fire at a commercial storage facility along South Military Trail Saturday night.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says crews were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to the 6500 block of South Military Trail.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes and found heavy smoke coming from multiple storage units on both sides of a two-sided drive-up storage facility.

A second alarm was called.

PBCFR

Fire rescue says fires at storage facilities can be particularly challenging because of the multiple compartments and the unknown contents inside, which can allow flames to spread quickly from unit to unit.

Crews brought the fire under control in approximately 50 minutes.

While firefighters responded, the dispatch center proactively moved additional units into the area to help handle other emergencies.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.