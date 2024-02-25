Fire heavily damages single-family house west of Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was impacted and a dog was removed from a single-family house west of Boynton Beach that sustained heavy damage from a fire early Sunday, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the American Red Cross.

At approximately 3:51 a.m. PBCFR Units were dispatched to 3800 block of Kenskill Circle for a reported residential structure fire, the agency said in a WPTV inquiry.

Fierefighters found a structure with smoke and flames showing but they were able to make a quick fire attack getting water on the fire within a minute of arrival.

American Red Cross House fire west of Boynton Beach on Feb. 25,.



Upon searching the home, they were able to find and remove a dog from the building.

The local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, from the Palm Beach County/Treasure Coast Chapter, responded to the home fire. They helped coordinate emergency aid to one person impacted by the blaze.

