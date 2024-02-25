Watch Now
Fire heavily damages single-family house west of Boynton Beach

Posted at 5:53 PM, Feb 25, 2024
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was impacted and a dog was removed from a single-family house west of Boynton Beach that sustained heavy damage from a fire early Sunday, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the American Red Cross.

At approximately 3:51 a.m. PBCFR Units were dispatched to 3800 block of Kenskill Circle for a reported residential structure fire, the agency said in a WPTV inquiry.

Fierefighters found a structure with smoke and flames showing but they were able to make a quick fire attack getting water on the fire within a minute of arrival.

House fire west of Boynton Beach on Feb. 25, 2024
House fire west of Boynton Beach on Feb. 25,.

Upon searching the home, they were able to find and remove a dog from the building.

The local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, from the Palm Beach County/Treasure Coast Chapter, responded to the home fire. They helped coordinate emergency aid to one person impacted by the blaze. 

