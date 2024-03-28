Driver, 84, dies after possibly experiencing medical emergency, deputies say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 84-year-old man died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Andrew Kahn was declared dead at Delray Medical Center after Tuesday morning's crash at U.S. Highway 441 and Lee Road. Deputies said he may have been experiencing a medical emergency before the collision.

According to a crash report, Kahn was driving a 2023 Honda Civic southbound on 441 within the inside lane approaching Lee Road.

A 43-year-old Miami Beach man was driving a 2000 Ford E250 van at a high rate of speed, swerving within both lanes behind Kahn, according to the crash report.

As the Honda neared the van, it hit the rear of the Ford.

The van was redirected to the left, crossing the median and entering the northbound lanes of 441.

The van came to a final rest on the east shoulder as the Honda continued southbound, then crossed the median and the northbound lanes. The Honda entered the east shoulder and hit the guardrail and came to a rest.

The van driver and a passenger were taken to Delray Medical Center with minor injuries, deputies said.