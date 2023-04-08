Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach County

Actions

Boynton Beach pedestrian, 69, dies from injuries he sustained 12 days earlier

Motorcyclist dies in Wellington crash, PBSO says
Creative Commons 2.0
Andrew Malone
Motorcyclist dies in Wellington crash, PBSO says
Posted at 1:22 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 13:22:15-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old Boynton Beach man died Friday from injuries when a vehicle hit the pedestrian late last month west of Boynton Beach.

Gary Santino died just before 2:45 a.m. at Delray Medical Center, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 4:43 p.m. March 27, he sustained critical injuries when a 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup hit him as it traveled northbound in a shopping plaza on the 9700 block of South Military Trail, near Old Boynton Road.

Santino crossed the roadway in the parking, PBSO said in an incident report.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7