Boca Raton woman faces major disruptions as massive Turnpike widening project continues to 2029

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Construction projects across the area are causing sleepless nights for residents living near the Turnpike in Boca Raton, and the disruptions could continue for years.

The $100 million Florida Department of Transportation project is part of a larger Turnpike widening initiative stretching from South to Central Florida. Specifically, this phase runs from south of the Sawgrass Expressway, or State Road 869, to north of Glades Road, or State Road 808, in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

WATCH: Residents losing sleep over years-long Turnpike construction project

Residents losing sleep over years-long Turnpike construction project

The improvements aim to reduce congestion and improve travel times by adding a new lane in each direction of the Turnpike, along with sound barrier walls, lighting, signage and pavement markings.

Ester Mizrahi, a West Boca resident living along Boca Rio Drive, understands that living near the Turnpike comes with traffic noise. However, she did not expect overnight construction to disturb her sleep.

"The noise has always been an issue," Mizrahi said. "The construction is really, really bad. It’s way more than what we hear now at night. At night it’s supposed to be dead quiet time.”

According to the project site, construction will happen both day and night. The site also warns of possible noise vibration, dust and lighting impacts. Mizrahi said the road construction at 2 a.m., bright lighting and vibration is taking a toll on her life.

"Here they do it late at night, and two nights ago I could not sleep at all," Mizrahi said. “It’s more than uncomfortable because the fact that I woke up two days ago at 3 a.m. and I didn’t know what to do."

What surprised Mizrahi the most was the timeline. The project is expected to take until 2029.

"I was very excited when they started working on it," Mizrahi said. "I did not know.”

Mizrahi said she has not used her backyard in weeks. Even with impact windows, she calls the sound unbearable. She now sleeps with a headset to block out the noise.

"This is the only thing that works for me. The other day I was literally sleeping like this," Mizrahi said. "I’m happy with the construction. You should do the construction. It’s a lot of other people that need this but we also live here. But we pay taxes and we want to be heard.”

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache reached out to FDOT and is still waiting to hear back. She also checked with the county about any possible mitigation plans.

For Mizrahi, the solution is simple: She wants the sound barrier wall put up sooner rather than later.

"I wish they just maybe considered because of us to do maybe the sound wall first," Mizrahi said. "So we can survive, so we can survive this time.”

Lane closures will also take place during off-peak hours to reduce impacts on drivers. Information about closures can be found through the South Florida Weekly Lane Closures and Work Zone Advisory.

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