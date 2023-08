BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man Monday afternoon in Boca Raton.

The incident happened in the 6800 block of Bianchini Circle.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to the scene and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

All of the individuals involved in the shooting are accounted for, Barbera said.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting.