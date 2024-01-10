98-year-old pedestrian dies after he was struck by car driven by man, 86

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 98-year-old pedestrian died after he was struck by a car driven by an 86-year-old man west of Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The crash was reported at 3:26 p.m. Monday at 2288 Summer Tree Drive, east of Florida's Turnpike and west of Jog Road.

A 2010 Mercedes GLK 350 was traveling eastbound, while negotiating a right-hand curve at 7288 Summer Tree Drive, according to the PBSO crash report.

The pedestrian, George R. Rullman, who lived nearby on Summer Tree Drive, was walking westbound on the southern edge of the roadway on the inside of the right-hand curve.

As car made the curve, it collided with Rullman.

The front right corner of car struck the front of the pedestrian, vaulting him into the air and throwing him a short distance from the point of impact to the surface of the roadway.

The driver remained on scene and was not injured.

Rullman was taken to Delray Medical Center, where at approximately 6:55 p.m., he was pronounced deceased.