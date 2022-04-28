9-story Highland Beach condo evacuated after electrical room fire

HIGHLAND BEACH, Fla. — Residents evacuated a Highland Beach condo Thursday morning after a fire occurred in an electrical room.

The fire occurred at the nine-story Villa Costa condominiums, located at 3210 S. Ocean Blvd., at about 10:15 a.m.

A 911 caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the electrical room on the south side of the building.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue Crews respond to a fire at Villa Costa condominiums in Highland Beach on April 28, 2022.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella said fire sprinklers eventually doused the flames, and there were no injuries.

About 25 Delray Beach firefighters were on scene shortly after the initial call went out.

Moschella said another 25 firefighters from Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were en route to the scene when they were canceled once the fire was out.

The cause of the fire has not been released.