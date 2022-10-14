Watch Now
$4 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold near Boca Raton

Grace Scott of Sunrise claimed prize from May drawing
Posted at 10:51 AM, Oct 14, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A winning $4 million lottery ticket was sold in southern Palm Beach County and just claimed by a South Florida woman.

Florida Lottery officials announced Friday that a woman from Sunrise claimed the big prize from the May 17, 2022, Mega Millions drawing.

Grace Scott, 61, bought a Quick Pick ticket that matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number. 

Scott purchased her winning Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket at a 7-Eleven located at 8100 Glades Rd. near Boca Raton.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.  

