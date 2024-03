PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are under arrest after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they were involved in the sexual abuse of children under 12 and livestreamed it online.

Walquiria Cassini, 38, and Ryan Londono, 42, are facing charges of sexual battery, solicitation, and use of a child in a sexual performance, while Matthew Cassini, 20, is facing a sexual battery charge.

The trio was arrested Tuesday. The suspects are being held without bond.