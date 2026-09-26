2 killed, 2 critically injured in early morning crash on Old Boynton Road

Two people were killed and 2 others were critically injured in a crash early Saturday morning in unincorporated Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

The crash happened around 1:04 a.m. on Old Boynton Road just west of Calliandra Drive.

Investigators said a 2023 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on Old Boynton Road when its driver, Rose Lott, 28, of Boynton Beach, lost control of the vehicle. The Charger began to rotate and crossed into the eastbound lanes, entering the path of a 2012 BMW X3.

The front of the BMW collided with the Charger, according to PBSO. Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Lott was killed in the crash. A passenger in the Charger, Ryan Moody, 32, of Lake Worth Beach, was also killed.

The BMW's driver, Ronald Lowe, 53, of Boynton Beach, suffered critical injuries. A second passenger in the Charger, Shaquila Reed, 25, of Boynton Beach, was also critically injured.

PBSO said the crash remains under investigation.

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