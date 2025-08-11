1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting near Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a triple shooting in southern Palm Beach County late Sunday night, according to deputies.

Shortly before midnight, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive, west of Boynton Beach.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | August 11, 9am

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found three victims — one man and two women — suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man later died from his injuries, while the two women sustained injuries described as not life-threatening.

The sheriff's office said detectives are actively investigating the case.

At this time, the gunman's identity and motive are unknown.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.